Heritage Investors Management Corp Has $26.02 Million Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Heritage Investors Management Corp lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 165,976 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $26,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neumann Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC now owns 13,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,113,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Breed s Hill Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $482,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 91,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,284,000 after acquiring an additional 25,791 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 44,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder & Johnson Johnson sold 3,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $96,142.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,099,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,810,030.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $149.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $143.13 and a one year high of $175.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $360.79 billion, a PE ratio of 9.35, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.55.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.07. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 45.26% and a return on equity of 36.70%. The company had revenue of $21.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be given a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JNJ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. HSBC raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $169.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $181.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.86.

About Johnson & Johnson



Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

Featured Articles

