Altshuler Shaham Ltd Trims Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd lessened its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 48.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154 shares during the quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $26,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management now owns 16,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 7.2% during the third quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 18,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,929,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Drake & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 22.6% in the third quarter. Drake & Associates LLC now owns 3,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Union Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.4% in the third quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 8,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kure Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter valued at $407,000. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on JNJ. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, HSBC raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $169.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.86.

Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson

In other Johnson & Johnson news, major shareholder & Johnson Johnson sold 3,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $96,142.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,099,575 shares in the company, valued at $105,810,030.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $149.91 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $143.13 and a 52-week high of $175.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $360.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.88.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.07. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 45.26% and a return on equity of 36.70%. The company had revenue of $21.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.64 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be issued a $1.24 dividend. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.68%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

Further Reading

