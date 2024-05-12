Smithfield Trust Co Sells 3,920 Shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

Smithfield Trust Co lessened its stake in ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Free Report) by 68.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,920 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of ING Groep by 570.3% during the third quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 2,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of ING Groep in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ING Groep during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of ING Groep by 128.5% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 2,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in ING Groep by 122.6% in the third quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 6,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.49% of the company’s stock.

ING Groep Price Performance

Shares of ING stock opened at $17.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.64. The stock has a market cap of $60.48 billion, a PE ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 1.56. ING Groep has a 52-week low of $12.21 and a 52-week high of $17.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

ING Groep Increases Dividend

ING Groep Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 25th were paid a dividend of $0.697 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 24th. This is a boost from ING Groep’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.43. This represents a dividend yield of 6.8%. ING Groep’s payout ratio is 61.06%.

ING Groep N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking. The company accepts current and savings accounts.

