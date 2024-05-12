Principal Street Partners LLC Sells 241 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Principal Street Partners LLC lowered its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,723 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 241 shares during the quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meritage Group LP bought a new stake in Autodesk during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $170,972,000. Cantillon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,702,608 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $414,551,000 after purchasing an additional 442,005 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 4,112.0% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 446,047 shares of the software company’s stock worth $92,292,000 after purchasing an additional 435,457 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,322,121 shares of the software company’s stock worth $321,910,000 after buying an additional 429,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matrix Capital Management Company LP boosted its stake in Autodesk by 247.9% during the third quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 414,000 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $85,661,000 after buying an additional 295,000 shares during the period. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ADSK stock opened at $217.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.73, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.45. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $191.26 and a fifty-two week high of $279.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $239.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $235.70.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The software company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.14. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.48% and a return on equity of 75.01%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Autodesk from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $265.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $234.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Autodesk from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $274.67.

In other news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 21,053 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total value of $5,473,569.47. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,354,327.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Autodesk news, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 5,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.01, for a total transaction of $1,443,835.53. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,387,662.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 21,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total value of $5,473,569.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,354,327.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,166 shares of company stock valued at $9,465,055 over the last ninety days. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

