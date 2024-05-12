Principal Street Partners LLC Sells 241 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Principal Street Partners LLC lowered its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,723 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 241 shares during the quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meritage Group LP bought a new stake in Autodesk during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $170,972,000. Cantillon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,702,608 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $414,551,000 after purchasing an additional 442,005 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 4,112.0% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 446,047 shares of the software company’s stock worth $92,292,000 after purchasing an additional 435,457 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,322,121 shares of the software company’s stock worth $321,910,000 after buying an additional 429,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matrix Capital Management Company LP boosted its stake in Autodesk by 247.9% during the third quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 414,000 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $85,661,000 after buying an additional 295,000 shares during the period. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Autodesk Stock Performance
Shares of ADSK stock opened at $217.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.73, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.45. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $191.26 and a fifty-two week high of $279.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $239.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $235.70.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Autodesk from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $265.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $234.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Autodesk from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $274.67.
Read Our Latest Research Report on Autodesk
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 21,053 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total value of $5,473,569.47. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,354,327.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Autodesk news, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 5,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.01, for a total transaction of $1,443,835.53. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,387,662.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 21,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total value of $5,473,569.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,354,327.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,166 shares of company stock valued at $9,465,055 over the last ninety days. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Autodesk Company Profile
Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Autodesk
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/6 – 5/10
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Bounce Alert: 3 Large Caps With RSIs Too Good To Ignore
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- Unity Software’s Mixed Q1, But Long-Term Outlook Remains Positive
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.