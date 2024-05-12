Principal Street Partners LLC Trims Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Principal Street Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 91.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,786 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 129,403 shares during the quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in shares of Corning in the third quarter worth about $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Corning during the third quarter worth $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Corning by 232.9% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 932 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in Corning in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Emfo LLC purchased a new stake in Corning in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GLW has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Corning from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Corning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Corning in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Corning in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Corning from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Corning Price Performance

GLW stock opened at $34.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $25.26 and a 12 month high of $36.01. The stock has a market cap of $29.27 billion, a PE ratio of 48.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.83.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Corning had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 4.96%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 157.75%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 77,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.24, for a total value of $2,574,903.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 215,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,155,042.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Martin J. Curran sold 16,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.70, for a total value of $553,219.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 65,598 shares in the company, valued at $2,210,652.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 77,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.24, for a total value of $2,574,903.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 215,254 shares in the company, valued at $7,155,042.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 239,841 shares of company stock valued at $7,971,257. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Corning Company Profile

(Free Report)

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Featured Stories

