Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Sold by Principal Street Partners LLC

Principal Street Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 50.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,660 shares during the quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UL. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 111.5% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Unilever by 215.1% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Unilever during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. 9.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
UL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Unilever from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley downgraded Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.00.
Unilever Price Performance
Shares of NYSE UL opened at $53.51 on Friday. Unilever PLC has a 52-week low of $46.16 and a 52-week high of $54.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.85.
Unilever Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.4556 per share. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th.
About Unilever
Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.
