Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Shares Sold by Principal Street Partners LLC

Principal Street Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) by 50.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 960 shares during the quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ferrari by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Ferrari by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,441,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,312,614,000 after buying an additional 61,132 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Ferrari by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ferrari in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $157,620,000. Finally, Syntal Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ferrari in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $511,000.

Get Ferrari alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on RACE shares. Barclays downgraded shares of Ferrari from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $413.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Ferrari from $448.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Ferrari from $430.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ferrari presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $456.67.

Ferrari Stock Performance

RACE opened at $405.00 on Friday. Ferrari has a twelve month low of $283.20 and a twelve month high of $442.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $420.81 and its 200-day moving average is $378.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Ferrari Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were given a dividend of $2.443 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 22nd. This represents a yield of 0.62%.

Ferrari Profile

(Free Report)

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RACE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.