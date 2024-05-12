Principal Street Partners LLC Has $299,000 Position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Principal Street Partners LLC cut its stake in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 49.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 988 shares during the quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in The Cigna Group by 13.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,967,363 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,567,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,939,554 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,833,753 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,385,282,000 after purchasing an additional 345,605 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,973,106 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,422,657,000 after buying an additional 225,115 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,244,157 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $928,056,000 after buying an additional 181,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new stake in The Cigna Group in the third quarter valued at about $731,041,000. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Cigna Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO David Cordani sold 31,209 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.17, for a total transaction of $11,084,500.53. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 348,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,618,339.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Eric P. Palmer sold 6,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $2,068,220.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,180,660. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 31,209 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.17, for a total transaction of $11,084,500.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 348,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,618,339.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,195 shares of company stock worth $24,586,775 in the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on CI. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on The Cigna Group from $334.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $393.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $327.00 to $354.00 in a report on Monday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $355.00 to $370.00 in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $384.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Cigna Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $366.14.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on The Cigna Group

The Cigna Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CI opened at $348.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $98.97 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $351.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $320.94. The Cigna Group has a twelve month low of $240.50 and a twelve month high of $365.71.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.17 by $0.30. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 1.76%. The firm had revenue of $57.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 28.46 EPS for the current year.

The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.98%.

The Cigna Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.