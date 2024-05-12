Jean-Olivier Racine Sells 8,306 Shares of Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) Stock

Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM – Get Free Report) CTO Jean-Olivier Racine sold 8,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.27, for a total transaction of $27,160.62. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 265,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $867,612.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Jean-Olivier Racine also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 15th, Jean-Olivier Racine sold 1,866 shares of Outset Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.57, for a total transaction of $6,661.62.

Outset Medical Stock Down 6.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ OM opened at $3.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 4.37 and a current ratio of 5.26. Outset Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.92 and a 12 month high of $24.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Outset Medical

Outset Medical ( NASDAQ:OM ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.03). Outset Medical had a negative net margin of 134.93% and a negative return on equity of 108.92%. The business had revenue of $30.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.40 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Outset Medical, Inc. will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Outset Medical by 369.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 779,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 613,229 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Outset Medical by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 18,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,720 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Outset Medical by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 540,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 26,254 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Outset Medical by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 97,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Finally, Mubadala Investment Co PJSC acquired a new position in shares of Outset Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $7,794,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on OM. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Outset Medical in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. CL King raised shares of Outset Medical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Outset Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.42.

Outset Medical Company Profile

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development of a hemodialysis system for hemodialysis in the United States. The company offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings; and manufactures, supports, and distributes for Tablo console, Tablo cartridge, and other consumables.

Featured Articles

