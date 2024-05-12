Insider Buying: CEL-SCI Co. (NYSE:CVM) Director Purchases 20,000 Shares of Stock

CEL-SCI Co. (NYSE:CVM – Get Free Report) Director Robert Eugene Watson purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.39 per share, for a total transaction of $27,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 24,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,959.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

CEL-SCI Stock Performance

Shares of CEL-SCI stock opened at $1.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.65 million, a P/E ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.21. CEL-SCI Co. has a 12 month low of $1.04 and a 12 month high of $3.23.

CEL-SCI (NYSE:CVM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that CEL-SCI Co. will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of CEL-SCI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th.

Institutional Trading of CEL-SCI

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVM. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of CEL-SCI in the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in CEL-SCI by 138.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 55,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 32,225 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its stake in CEL-SCI by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 102,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 17,500 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in CEL-SCI by 2,011.9% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 15,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new position in CEL-SCI during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.08% of the company’s stock.

About CEL-SCI

CEL-SCI Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of immune system therapy for the treatment of cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company's lead immunotherapy is Multikine, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials for the potential treatment of certain head and neck cancers.

Featured Articles

