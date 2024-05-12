Raymond James Increases Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) Price Target to $19.00

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Raymond James from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 4.45% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CCAP. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Crescent Capital BDC from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Crescent Capital BDC from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th.

Crescent Capital BDC Stock Performance

Shares of CCAP stock opened at $18.19 on Friday. Crescent Capital BDC has a 12 month low of $13.30 and a 12 month high of $18.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $674.16 million, a P/E ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.24 and its 200 day moving average is $16.87.

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.04. Crescent Capital BDC had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 53.32%. The company had revenue of $50.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.99 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crescent Capital BDC will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crescent Capital BDC

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 4.6% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 19,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY raised its holdings in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 1.6% during the third quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 59,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in Crescent Capital BDC by 0.3% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 703,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,022,000 after acquiring an additional 2,293 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Crescent Capital BDC by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 3,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Crescent Capital BDC during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.46% of the company’s stock.

About Crescent Capital BDC

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc is as a business development company private equity / buyouts and loan fund. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. The fund seeks to invest in United States.

