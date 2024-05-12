CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) PT Lowered to $95.00

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Oppenheimer from $102.00 to $95.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective points to a potential upside of 85.66% from the company’s previous close.

CRSP has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet upgraded CRISPR Therapeutics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $82.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.93.

CRISPR Therapeutics stock opened at $51.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.81 and a beta of 1.80. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $37.55 and a 12-month high of $91.10.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.35) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.67) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 99.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that CRISPR Therapeutics will post -6.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 19,582 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.91, for a total transaction of $1,173,157.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 208,122 shares in the company, valued at $12,468,589.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 19,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.91, for a total value of $1,173,157.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,468,589.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Raju Prasad sold 3,524 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.69, for a total value of $256,159.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,476 shares in the company, valued at $470,740.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 83,992 shares of company stock valued at $6,132,335. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 1,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. increased its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 257.6% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

