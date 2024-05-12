Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) Price Target Cut to $34.00

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at JMP Securities from $38.00 to $34.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. JMP Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 39.00% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on EVH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Evolent Health in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Evolent Health in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Shares of EVH stock opened at $24.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Evolent Health has a 12-month low of $23.33 and a 12-month high of $35.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.69 and its 200 day moving average is $30.26.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.13. Evolent Health had a positive return on equity of 6.84% and a negative net margin of 5.07%. The firm had revenue of $556.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $541.87 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Evolent Health will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Evolent Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evolent Health in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Evolent Health by 1,470.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Evolent Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Evolent Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000.

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, offers specialty care management services in oncology, cardiology, and musculoskeletal markets in the United States. The company provides platform for health plan administration and value-based business infrastructure. It offers administrative services, such as health plan services, pharmacy benefits management, risk management, analytics and reporting, and leadership and management; and Identifi, a proprietary technology system that aggregates and analyzes data, manages care workflows, and engages patients.

