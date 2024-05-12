Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) PT Raised to $20.00

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 5.57% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Primo Water from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Primo Water from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Securities cut their price target on Primo Water from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Primo Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

Shares of PRMW stock opened at $21.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.98. Primo Water has a twelve month low of $12.27 and a twelve month high of $23.11.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $438.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.93 million. Primo Water had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 9.55%. As a group, research analysts predict that Primo Water will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRMW. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Primo Water by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,159,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,003,000 after purchasing an additional 248,774 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Primo Water by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,352,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,464,000 after buying an additional 116,453 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Primo Water by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,850,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,945,000 after acquiring an additional 937,235 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Primo Water by 2.8% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,703,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,439,000 after acquiring an additional 100,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,713,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,844,000 after acquiring an additional 312,815 shares during the period. 87.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Primo Water

Primo Water Corporation provides pure-play water solutions for residential and commercial customers. It offers bottled water, water dispensers, purified bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, premium spring, mineral water, sparkling and flavored essence water, filtration units, and coffee.

