Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) Price Target to $7.00

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 70.73% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on NVTS. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Navitas Semiconductor from $12.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Navitas Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Navitas Semiconductor from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.98.

NVTS opened at $4.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.93. Navitas Semiconductor has a 12-month low of $3.54 and a 12-month high of $11.16.

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. Navitas Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 97.75% and a negative return on equity of 21.32%. The company had revenue of $26.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.68 million. Analysts expect that Navitas Semiconductor will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Eugene Sheridan sold 38,431 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total value of $184,468.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,061,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,695,828.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Navitas Semiconductor news, COO Daniel M. Kinzer sold 24,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total transaction of $115,550.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 4,538,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,784,094.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eugene Sheridan sold 38,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total transaction of $184,468.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,061,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,695,828.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 73,429 shares of company stock valued at $352,459. Insiders own 36.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVTS. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the third quarter worth about $302,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Navitas Semiconductor by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 40,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Navitas Semiconductor by 9.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 392,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,730,000 after buying an additional 33,320 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP grew its position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 373.5% during the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 48,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 38,100 shares during the last quarter. 46.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and markets gallium nitride power integrated circuits, silicon carbide, associated high-speed silicon system controllers, and digital isolators used in power conversion and charging. The company's products are used in mobile, consumer, data center, solar, electric vehicle, industrial motor drive, smart grid, and transportation applications.

