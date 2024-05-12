Chuy’s’ (CHUY) Buy Rating Reiterated at Benchmark

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Benchmark in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $41.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock. Benchmark’s target price suggests a potential upside of 45.91% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on CHUY. StockNews.com upgraded Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Chuy’s in a research note on Friday. Stephens assumed coverage on Chuy’s in a report on Friday, April 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Chuy’s from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.29.

Chuy’s Price Performance

Shares of Chuy’s stock opened at $28.10 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.91. The firm has a market cap of $484.16 million, a PE ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 1.68. Chuy’s has a 1 year low of $27.40 and a 1 year high of $43.17.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $110.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.67 million. Chuy’s had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chuy’s will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHUY. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Chuy’s by 29.9% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 946,167 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,914,000 after acquiring an additional 217,838 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Chuy’s by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 897,008 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,293,000 after purchasing an additional 13,295 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 856,448 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,742,000 after purchasing an additional 15,137 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Chuy’s by 4.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 321,878 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,452,000 after buying an additional 13,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Chuy’s by 13.2% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 317,179 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,698,000 after buying an additional 37,076 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.92% of the company’s stock.

Chuy’s Company Profile

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in the United States. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

