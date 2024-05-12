Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Streamline Health Solutions Price Performance

Streamline Health Solutions stock opened at $0.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.73 million, a PE ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 1.30. Streamline Health Solutions has a 12-month low of $0.21 and a 12-month high of $1.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.42 and its 200 day moving average is $0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Streamline Health Solutions

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Streamline Health Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Streamline Health Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $128,000. Austin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Streamline Health Solutions during the third quarter worth $453,000. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 740,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 72,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,688,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 26,201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.74% of the company’s stock.

About Streamline Health Solutions

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc offers health information technology solutions and associated services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. The company offers RevID, an automated revenue reconciliation software; eValuator, a coding analysis platform; data comparison engine; coding and clinical documentation improvement (CDI) solutions, including CDI, abstracting, and physician query; and financial management solutions, such as accounts receivable management, denials management, claims processing, spend management, and audit management.

