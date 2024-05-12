RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley decreased their target price on RF Industries from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 20th.

Get RF Industries alerts:

View Our Latest Report on RF Industries

RF Industries Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RFIL opened at $2.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.52 and a beta of 0.93. RF Industries has a 52-week low of $2.51 and a 52-week high of $5.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.91.

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 18th. The electronics maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). RF Industries had a negative net margin of 4.87% and a negative return on equity of 2.63%. The company had revenue of $13.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Analysts expect that RF Industries will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

RF Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Italy, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly, and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.