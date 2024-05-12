RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.
Separately, B. Riley decreased their target price on RF Industries from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 20th.
RF Industries Trading Down 2.0 %
RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 18th. The electronics maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). RF Industries had a negative net margin of 4.87% and a negative return on equity of 2.63%. The company had revenue of $13.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Analysts expect that RF Industries will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.
RF Industries Company Profile
RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Italy, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly, and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.
