Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Provident Financial from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st.

Get Provident Financial alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Provident Financial

Provident Financial Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Provident Financial stock opened at $12.78 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.93 million, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Provident Financial has a 12 month low of $10.16 and a 12 month high of $15.40.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Provident Financial stock. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.37% of Provident Financial worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Provident Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits; and loan portfolio consists of single-family, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, mortgage, commercial business, and consumer loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Provident Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.