OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

NASDAQ:OPHC opened at $4.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $41.41 million, a P/E ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.03. OptimumBank has a one year low of $2.77 and a one year high of $4.91.

OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. OptimumBank had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The business had revenue of $8.19 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in OptimumBank stock. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:OPHC Free Report ) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 20,500 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC owned about 0.28% of OptimumBank at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.43% of the company’s stock.

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, and NOW accounts, as well as time deposits, wire transfers, ACH services, and certificates of deposit.

