Guild (NYSE:GHLD) Rating Reiterated by Wedbush

Guild (NYSE:GHLD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by research analysts at Wedbush in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $17.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush’s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.11% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on GHLD. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Guild in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Guild from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Guild from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.60.

NYSE:GHLD opened at $15.03 on Friday. Guild has a 1-year low of $9.59 and a 1-year high of $15.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.22 and a 200 day moving average of $13.60. The firm has a market cap of $918.33 million, a PE ratio of 35.79 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

Guild (NYSE:GHLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.11). Guild had a return on equity of 4.23% and a net margin of 3.41%. The business had revenue of $231.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.77 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Guild will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GHLD. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Guild during the third quarter valued at about $358,000. GoodHaven Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Guild by 7.8% during the third quarter. GoodHaven Capital Management LLC now owns 174,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after acquiring an additional 12,634 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Guild by 2.3% during the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,173,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,874,000 after acquiring an additional 26,510 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Guild by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 431,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,083,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Guild by 8.2% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 237,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,508,000 after acquiring an additional 17,992 shares in the last quarter. 17.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Guild Holdings Company originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. It operates in two segments, Origination and Servicing. The company offers residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. Guild Holdings Company was incorporated in 1960 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

