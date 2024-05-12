UWM (NYSE:UWMC) Rating Reiterated by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

UWM (NYSE:UWMC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reiterated by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $7.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $6.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price indicates a potential downside of 1.41% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of UWM in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UWM presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.65.

UWMC opened at $7.10 on Friday. UWM has a 1-year low of $4.49 and a 1-year high of $7.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $674.15 million, a PE ratio of 236.67 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

UWM (NYSE:UWMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.26). UWM had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 0.79%. The company had revenue of ($114.58) million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.14 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that UWM will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of UWM in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in UWM by 190.5% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,309 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in UWM in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of UWM by 63.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of UWM by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,014 shares during the period. 53.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company offers mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. UWM Holdings Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

