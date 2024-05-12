Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of HOLI stock opened at $23.47 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 0.55. Hollysys Automation Technologies has a 12 month low of $15.13 and a 12 month high of $27.25.

Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $223.72 million for the quarter. Hollysys Automation Technologies had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 7.09%.

Institutional Trading of Hollysys Automation Technologies

About Hollysys Automation Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HOLI. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies during the first quarter worth $2,167,000. Towerview LLC increased its stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Towerview LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich raised its holdings in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 10,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 184.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 13,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 8,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in Hollysys Automation Technologies during the first quarter worth about $1,340,000. Institutional investors own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation control system solutions in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising simulation training system, HolliAS asset management system, advanced process control, and manufacturing execution system, as well as HOLLiAS MACS-N DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.

