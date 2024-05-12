Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Hollysys Automation Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of HOLI stock opened at $23.47 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 0.55. Hollysys Automation Technologies has a 12 month low of $15.13 and a 12 month high of $27.25.
Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $223.72 million for the quarter. Hollysys Automation Technologies had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 7.09%.
Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation control system solutions in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising simulation training system, HolliAS asset management system, advanced process control, and manufacturing execution system, as well as HOLLiAS MACS-N DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.
