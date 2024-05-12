UWM’s (UWMC) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at Wedbush

UWM (NYSE:UWMC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by equities researchers at Wedbush in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $7.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 1.41% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded UWM from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.65.

UWM Stock Performance

Shares of UWMC opened at $7.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $674.15 million, a PE ratio of 236.67 and a beta of 1.62. UWM has a 1 year low of $4.49 and a 1 year high of $7.75.

UWM (NYSE:UWMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of ($114.58) million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.14 million. UWM had a net margin of 0.79% and a return on equity of 6.72%. On average, analysts predict that UWM will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in UWM during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of UWM by 190.5% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,309 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of UWM by 63.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,952 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of UWM in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of UWM by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,014 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.59% of the company’s stock.

About UWM

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company offers mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. UWM Holdings Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

