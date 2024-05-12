Craig Hallum Lowers Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) Price Target to $18.00

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Craig Hallum from $20.00 to $18.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum’s price target points to a potential upside of 88.88% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on IAS. Loop Capital began coverage on Integral Ad Science in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Integral Ad Science from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Integral Ad Science from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Integral Ad Science from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Integral Ad Science in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.77.

IAS stock opened at $9.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 953.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Integral Ad Science has a 52 week low of $7.98 and a 52 week high of $20.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.76.

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. Integral Ad Science had a net margin of 0.59% and a return on equity of 0.32%. The business had revenue of $114.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.12 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Integral Ad Science will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Integral Ad Science news, CFO Tania Secor sold 6,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.71, for a total value of $63,794.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 230,888 shares in the company, valued at $2,241,922.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Tania Secor sold 6,570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.71, for a total transaction of $63,794.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 230,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,241,922.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa Utzschneider sold 30,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total value of $305,590.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 188,678 shares in the company, valued at $1,896,213.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,126 shares of company stock worth $749,707 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAS. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of Integral Ad Science in the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Integral Ad Science by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Integral Ad Science during the 1st quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Integral Ad Science in the 3rd quarter worth $140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Ireland, Germany, Italy, Singapore, Australia, Japan, India, and the Nordics. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers return on ad spend needs; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

