Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) Earns “Buy” Rating from Benchmark

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Benchmark in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $225.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark’s price target points to a potential upside of 30.59% from the stock’s current price.

NXST has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Nexstar Media Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $216.00 to $213.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nexstar Media Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $198.29.

Nexstar Media Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ NXST opened at $172.30 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $165.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The firm has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.50. Nexstar Media Group has a 52-week low of $132.30 and a 52-week high of $187.32.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 8.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.97 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group will post 26.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Perry A. Sook sold 31,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.66, for a total value of $5,038,724.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 636,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,032,784.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Nexstar Media Group news, Director Lisbeth Mcnabb sold 3,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $533,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $882,336. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Perry A. Sook sold 31,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.66, for a total value of $5,038,724.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 636,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,032,784.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,508 shares of company stock worth $7,487,950 over the last 90 days. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Nexstar Media Group

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NXST. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 632.1% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 350.9% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in Nexstar Media Group in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across the television and digital platforms in the United States. It owns, operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to various markets; and offers television programming services.

Featured Articles

