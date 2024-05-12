Wells Fargo & Company Trims Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) Target Price to $75.00

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 15.24% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on FOUR. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $94.00 target price on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Shift4 Payments from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 price target on shares of Shift4 Payments in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.25.

NYSE:FOUR opened at $65.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.68, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. Shift4 Payments has a 12 month low of $42.91 and a 12 month high of $92.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.18.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $269.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.85 million. Shift4 Payments had a return on equity of 27.88% and a net margin of 3.38%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Shift4 Payments will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider David Taylor Lauber sold 15,000 shares of Shift4 Payments stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total value of $1,202,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 243,880 shares in the company, valued at $19,546,982. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 32.14% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments in the third quarter worth about $35,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in Shift4 Payments by 79.0% in the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments in the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 49,166.7% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

