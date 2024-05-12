Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Price Target Increased to $68.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $67.00 to $68.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 16.90% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $68.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Raymond James cut shares of Nutrien from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, January 12th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Nutrien in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Nutrien from $86.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.84.

NTR opened at $58.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.02, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.68 and a 200-day moving average of $53.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.17. Nutrien has a 1-year low of $47.90 and a 1-year high of $69.12.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.35). Nutrien had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The firm had revenue of $5.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Nutrien will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTR. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its position in shares of Nutrien by 4.7% during the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 6,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Nutrien by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its holdings in Nutrien by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 59,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,261,000 after buying an additional 14,606 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Nutrien by 9.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 27,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Nutrien by 3.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,781,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,012,000 after acquiring an additional 570,912 shares in the last quarter. 63.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

