LIXIL (OTCMKTS:JSGRY) Trading 0.9% Higher

LIXIL Co. (OTCMKTS:JSGRY – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.9% on Friday . The company traded as high as $23.78 and last traded at $23.30. Approximately 5,384 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 11,639 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.10.

LIXIL Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.42.

LIXIL Company Profile

LIXIL Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates water technology and housing technology business in Japan and internationally. It offers fixtures and vanities, which includes ceramic toilets, bidets, urinals, and basins, and vanities; bathing products, such as bath tubs, showers enclosures, whirlpool, and wellness solutions; and bathroom fittings, including single and two lever faucets and accessories, as well as hands and head showers, thermostats, and shower systems.

