Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD) Trading 1.2% Higher

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (TSE:ATD – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$75.87 and last traded at C$75.69. Approximately 956,157 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 1,378,926 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$74.76.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ATD. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$94.00 to C$90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$80.00 to C$79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$90.00 to C$87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$94.00 to C$89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$88.00 to C$86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$86.77.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$77.91 and its 200 day moving average price is C$78.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.10. The company has a market cap of C$72.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.85.

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported C$0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.14 by C($0.26). The company had revenue of C$26.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$28.03 billion. Alimentation Couche-Tard had a return on equity of 23.19% and a net margin of 4.34%. On average, analysts expect that Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. will post 4.3573504 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st were issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. Alimentation Couche-Tard’s payout ratio is currently 16.83%.



Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products and alternative tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels and electric vehicle charging solutions; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines.

