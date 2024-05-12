KSB SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:KSB) Stock Price Up 0.8%

KSB SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:KSB – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as €670.00 ($720.43) and last traded at €643.80 ($692.26). Approximately 2 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €639.00 ($687.10).

KSB SE & Co. KGaA Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $594.03 million, a PE ratio of 7.72, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €656.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €649.40.

KSB SE & Co. KGaA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

KSB SE & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies pumps, valves, and related services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Pumps, Valves, and KSB SupremeServ. The Pumps segment offers single and multistage pumps, submersible pumps, and associated control and drive systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KSB SE & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KSB SE & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.