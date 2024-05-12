Minera Alamos (CVE:MAI) Trading 2.9% Higher

Shares of Minera Alamos Inc. (CVE:MAI – Get Free Report) were up 2.9% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.37 and last traded at C$0.36. Approximately 293,150 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 4% from the average daily volume of 283,164 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.35.
Separately, National Bankshares cut their target price on Minera Alamos from C$0.70 to C$0.60 in a research report on Friday, April 19th.
Minera Alamos Inc, a junior mining and exploration company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Mexico. The company explores for gold, silver, molybdenum, and copper deposits. Its property portfolio includes the 100% owned Santana project consisting of 9 mining claims with an area of approximately 3,100 hectares located in the east-southeast of Hermosillo, Sonora; 100% owned Cerro de Oro project covering an area of 6,500 hectares situated in Zacatecas, Mexico; and 100% owned La Fortuna project covering an area of 6,100 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico.
