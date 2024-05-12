First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF (NASDAQ:DVLU) Shares Down 0.1%

Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF (NASDAQ:DVLU – Get Free Report) traded down 0.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $29.17 and last traded at $29.17. 2,962 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 4,898 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.19.
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.18.
First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.0424 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%.
The First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF (DVLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dorsey Wright Momentum Plus Value index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large- and mid-cap value stocks exhibiting relative strength. Holdings are weighted by value metrics. DVLU was launched on Sep 5, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.
