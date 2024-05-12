First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF (NASDAQ:DVLU) Shares Down 0.1%

Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF (NASDAQ:DVLU – Get Free Report) traded down 0.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $29.17 and last traded at $29.17. 2,962 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 4,898 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.19.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.18.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.0424 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF stock. Private Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF ( NASDAQ:DVLU Free Report ) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,925 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC owned approximately 3.57% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF worth $775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF (DVLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dorsey Wright Momentum Plus Value index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large- and mid-cap value stocks exhibiting relative strength. Holdings are weighted by value metrics. DVLU was launched on Sep 5, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

