BioSig Technologies (NASDAQ:BSGM) Shares Down 0.8%

BioSig Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSGM – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.25 and last traded at $1.27. 113,577 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 849,643 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.28.

BioSig Technologies Trading Down 2.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of $14 million, a P/E ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.23.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BioSig Technologies

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BSGM. Warberg Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BioSig Technologies by 93.9% in the 3rd quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC now owns 63,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 30,928 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC lifted its holdings in BioSig Technologies by 79.3% during the third quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 143,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 63,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in BioSig Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,660,000. Institutional investors own 7.16% of the company’s stock.

BioSig Technologies Company Profile

BioSig Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, a medical device company, commercializes advanced digital signal processing technology platform for the treatment of cardiovascular arrhythmias. The company offers PURE EP system, a signal processing platform that combines hardware and software to address known challenges associated to signal acquisition that enables electrophysiologists to see signals and analyze in real-time, as well as is designed to address long-standing limitations that slow and disrupt cardiac catheter ablation procedures.

