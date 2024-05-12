X Financial (NYSE:XYF) Shares Down 2.3%

X Financial (NYSE:XYF – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 2.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.70 and last traded at $3.80. Approximately 10,268 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 17,652 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.89.

X Financial Stock Down 2.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of $182.36 million, a PE ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.02.

X Financial (NYSE:XYF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter. X Financial had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 24.64%. The business had revenue of $167.98 million during the quarter.

X Financial Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of X Financial

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.2%. X Financial’s payout ratio is currently 9.47%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in X Financial stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in X Financial (NYSE:XYF – Free Report) by 18.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,899 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,398 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.07% of X Financial worth $139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

About X Financial

X Financial provides personal finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers services as an online marketplace connecting borrowers and investors. Its loan products include Xiaoying credit loan, which consists of Xiaoying card loan; and Xiaoying preferred loan to small business owners, as well as Xiaoying revolving loan.

