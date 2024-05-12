ZoomInfo Technologies’ (ZI) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $25.00 target price on the stock.

ZI has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup downgraded ZoomInfo Technologies from a neutral rating to a sell rating and dropped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.00.

Get ZoomInfo Technologies alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on ZI

ZoomInfo Technologies Trading Up 1.4 %

ZI opened at $12.76 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.82. The firm has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 63.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.13. ZoomInfo Technologies has a twelve month low of $11.67 and a twelve month high of $30.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.11.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 6.24%. The business had revenue of $316.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ZoomInfo Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZI. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 135,227.5% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 93,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 93,307 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 6.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 57,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 3,684 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 10.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,301,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,143,000 after buying an additional 300,341 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 28.1% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 243,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,996,000 after buying an additional 53,475 shares during the period. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

(Get Free Report)

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.