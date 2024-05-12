Delek US (NYSE:DK) PT Lowered to $25.00 at TD Cowen

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Free Report) had its target price cut by TD Cowen from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Delek US from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Delek US from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com lowered Delek US from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Delek US from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Delek US from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.67.

DK stock opened at $27.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.27 and a 200-day moving average of $27.46. Delek US has a fifty-two week low of $21.26 and a fifty-two week high of $33.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.31 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. Delek US had a negative net margin of 0.48% and a positive return on equity of 7.33%. The company’s revenue was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Delek US will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This is an increase from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Delek US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -79.03%.

In other news, CFO Robert G. Wright sold 2,123 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $60,505.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,362.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,976 shares of company stock valued at $141,505. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new stake in Delek US in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Delek US during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Delek US in the fourth quarter worth $95,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Delek US by 627,400.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 6,274 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Delek US during the first quarter valued at about $172,000. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through Refining, Logistics, and Retail segments. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

