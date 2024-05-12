Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) Lifted to “Overweight” at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $95.00 price objective on the aerospace company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $81.00.

Several other research firms also recently commented on HXL. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hexcel from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Hexcel from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Hexcel from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Hexcel from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Hexcel from $69.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hexcel presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $77.57.

HXL opened at $72.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Hexcel has a 1 year low of $58.81 and a 1 year high of $79.08. The stock has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.56, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.25.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. The company had revenue of $472.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $468.93 million. Hexcel had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 5.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. Analysts forecast that Hexcel will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 2nd. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.28%.

In other news, insider Gina Fitzsimons sold 864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.10, for a total value of $62,294.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,337.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Gina Fitzsimons sold 864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.10, for a total value of $62,294.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,337.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey C. Campbell purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $64.13 per share, for a total transaction of $641,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,803 shares in the company, valued at $1,141,706.39. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 43,400 shares of company stock worth $2,820,322 over the last three months. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Hexcel by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 53,624 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,955,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,251 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in Hexcel by 68.1% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 442 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in Hexcel by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 37,007 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,411,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Hexcel by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 2,915 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

