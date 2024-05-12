Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX) Expected to Earn Q2 2024 Earnings of $2.10 Per Share

Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Regal Rexnord in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 8th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now forecasts that the company will earn $2.10 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.58. The consensus estimate for Regal Rexnord’s current full-year earnings is $9.88 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Regal Rexnord’s Q3 2024 earnings at $2.66 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.03 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $3.51 EPS.

RRX has been the subject of several other reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Regal Rexnord from $205.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Regal Rexnord from $203.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.60.

Regal Rexnord Stock Performance

RRX stock opened at $161.19 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $169.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.27. Regal Rexnord has a 1-year low of $97.18 and a 1-year high of $183.85. The company has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -335.81, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Regal Rexnord had a positive return on equity of 9.42% and a negative net margin of 0.48%. Regal Rexnord’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.22 earnings per share.

Regal Rexnord Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Regal Rexnord’s payout ratio is -291.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Regal Rexnord news, EVP Jerrald R. Morton sold 2,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.34, for a total transaction of $461,785.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,451,536.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Thomas E. Valentyn sold 647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.70, for a total transaction of $109,795.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,821,516.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jerrald R. Morton sold 2,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.34, for a total transaction of $461,785.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,884 shares in the company, valued at $2,451,536.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,570 shares of company stock worth $892,301 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Regal Rexnord

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Regal Rexnord by 652.2% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Regal Rexnord during the first quarter worth $75,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Regal Rexnord during the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.72% of the company’s stock.

About Regal Rexnord

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. The Industrial Powertrain Solutions segment provides mounted and unmounted bearings, couplings, mechanical power transmission drives and components, gearboxes, gear motors, clutches, brakes, special, and industrial powertrain components and solutions for food and beverage, bulk material handling, eCommerce/warehouse distribution, energy, mining, marine, agricultural machinery, turf and garden, and general industrial markets.

