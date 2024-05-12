JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Airtel Africa (LON:AAF) Price Target to GBX 105

Airtel Africa (LON:AAF – Free Report) had its price objective raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 93 ($1.17) to GBX 105 ($1.32) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.
Separately, Barclays dropped their target price on Airtel Africa from GBX 170 ($2.14) to GBX 150 ($1.88) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th.
Airtel Africa Stock Performance
Airtel Africa Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This is an increase from Airtel Africa’s previous dividend of $0.02. This represents a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th. Airtel Africa’s dividend payout ratio is currently -12,500.00%.
Insider Activity
In other Airtel Africa news, insider Shravin Bharti Mittal acquired 922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 100 ($1.26) per share, for a total transaction of £922 ($1,158.29). Insiders own 73.00% of the company’s stock.
Airtel Africa Company Profile
Airtel Africa Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications and mobile money services in Nigeria, East Africa, and Francophone Africa. It offers prepaid and postpaid wireless voice, international roaming, and fixed line telephone services; data communication services, including 2G, 3G, and 4G; and mobile money services, such as digital wallet payments systems, microloans, savings, and international money transfers.
