ECO Animal Health Group (LON:EAH) Receives Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of ECO Animal Health Group (LON:EAH – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

ECO Animal Health Group Stock Performance

Shares of LON:EAH opened at GBX 118 ($1.48) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57. ECO Animal Health Group has a 52-week low of GBX 82.67 ($1.04) and a 52-week high of GBX 124 ($1.56). The stock has a market cap of £79.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5,900.00 and a beta of 0.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 95.25 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 102.75.

ECO Animal Health Group Company Profile

ECO Animal Health Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, registers, and markets pharmaceutical products for animals worldwide. The company provides Aivlosin, a macrolide antibiotic for the treatment of enteric and respiratory diseases in pigs and poultry. It also offers generic drugs, such as Ecomectin, Ecoheart, Ecotraz, and Ecomintic, which are endectocides and other antiparasitics for the treatment and prevention of parasites, such as worms, ticks, mange, and lices in cattle, sheep, pigs, horses, and dogs; and Chlortetracycline and Oxytetracycline for treatment of bacterial infections in pigs, poultry, and cattle.

