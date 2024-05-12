ARHT Media (CVE:ART) PT Lowered to C$0.13

ARHT Media (CVE:ART – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Cormark from C$0.20 to C$0.13 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark also issued estimates for ARHT Media’s FY2025 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.
ARHT Media Stock Performance
CVE ART opened at C$0.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$9.62 million, a P/E ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.05 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.06. ARHT Media has a 12-month low of C$0.04 and a 12-month high of C$0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 401.18.
About ARHT Media
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than ARHT Media
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/6 – 5/10
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- Bounce Alert: 3 Large Caps With RSIs Too Good To Ignore
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- Unity Software’s Mixed Q1, But Long-Term Outlook Remains Positive
Receive News & Ratings for ARHT Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARHT Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.