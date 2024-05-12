ARHT Media (CVE:ART) PT Lowered to C$0.13

ARHT Media (CVE:ART – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Cormark from C$0.20 to C$0.13 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark also issued estimates for ARHT Media’s FY2025 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.

CVE ART opened at C$0.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$9.62 million, a P/E ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.05 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.06. ARHT Media has a 12-month low of C$0.04 and a 12-month high of C$0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 401.18.

ARHT Media Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the live and prerecorded holograms with a network of capture and display locations worldwide. Its products include Capsule, a consumer-facing holographic display that is plug-and-play for events in all lighting conditions and can be permanently installed for retail and other consumer or user-facing applications; ARHT Engine, a proprietary technology utilizes a combination of advanced hardware and software, including 3D cameras, motion capture technology, and real-time rendering software to create its holographic displays; and Virtual Global Stage, which allows multiple presenters to interact with one another on the same stage with no latency, appearing much like they would if they were physically next to one another, as well as capture studio, ARHT Hologram Screen, and HoloPod Display.

