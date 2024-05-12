Orezone Gold (CVE:ORE) Price Target Cut to C$1.40

Orezone Gold (CVE:ORE – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from C$1.65 to C$1.40 in a report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James also issued estimates for Orezone Gold’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ORE. CIBC dropped their price target on Orezone Gold from C$2.00 to C$1.50 in a report on Monday, April 15th. Pi Financial reduced their price target on shares of Orezone Gold from C$1.60 to C$1.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$1.81.

Get Orezone Gold alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on ORE

Orezone Gold Stock Performance

Shares of Orezone Gold stock opened at C$1.25 on Wednesday. Orezone Gold has a 12-month low of C$0.87 and a 12-month high of C$1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of C$404.42 million and a P/E ratio of -14.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Orezone Gold (CVE:ORE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$92.01 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Orezone Gold will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Orezone Gold

In related news, Senior Officer Ryan Goodman bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.84 per share, for a total transaction of C$83,940.00.

About Orezone Gold

(Get Free Report)

Orezone Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties. Its flagship property is the 90%-owned BomborÃ© gold project located in Burkina Faso, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Orezone Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orezone Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.