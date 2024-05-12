Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:MDGL)

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Free Report) – Leerink Partnrs decreased their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Tuesday, May 7th. Leerink Partnrs analyst T. Smith now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($7.48) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($5.83). The consensus estimate for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($26.28) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($7.02) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($6.43) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($28.29) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($16.78) EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.96 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $22.45 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $38.06 EPS.

MDGL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $425.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 22nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $397.00 to $381.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $336.00 target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $389.00 to $382.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $345.09.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.8 %

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $205.25 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $238.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $218.14. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $119.76 and a 52 week high of $302.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of -8.89 and a beta of -0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 5.38 and a current ratio of 9.39.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($7.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($6.06) by ($1.32). During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($4.23) EPS.

Institutional Trading of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDGL. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 34.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,987,000 after buying an additional 5,295 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,786 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,585,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 16.2% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,039 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 32.6% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 62,275 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,236,000 after purchasing an additional 15,304 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $318,000. 98.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CMO Rebecca Taub sold 27,506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.36, for a total value of $6,693,860.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 458,999 shares in the company, valued at $111,701,996.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Madrigal Pharmaceuticals news, Director Richard S. Levy sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.48, for a total value of $2,832,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,651,529.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Rebecca Taub sold 27,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.36, for a total value of $6,693,860.16. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 458,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,701,996.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 146,496 shares of company stock worth $31,362,420. 23.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) in the United States. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for treating NASH.

