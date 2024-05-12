B. Riley Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG)

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG – Free Report) – Investment analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in a report released on Wednesday, May 8th. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now anticipates that the company will earn $0.31 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.36. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Topgolf Callaway Brands’ current full-year earnings is $0.34 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Topgolf Callaway Brands’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.52 EPS.

Get Topgolf Callaway Brands alerts:

Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. Topgolf Callaway Brands had a return on equity of 1.93% and a net margin of 1.80%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. Topgolf Callaway Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Topgolf Callaway Brands presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.91.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Topgolf Callaway Brands

Topgolf Callaway Brands Stock Performance

Shares of MODG stock opened at $15.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.76, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.51 and a 200 day moving average of $14.09. Topgolf Callaway Brands has a 52 week low of $9.84 and a 52 week high of $20.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total value of $72,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 777,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,319,303.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total transaction of $72,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 777,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,319,303.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 2,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.79, for a total value of $29,994.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,159.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Topgolf Callaway Brands

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MODG. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,484,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,383,000 after purchasing an additional 81,021 shares in the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands by 651.6% in the 3rd quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 9,659,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,683,000 after acquiring an additional 8,373,946 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,684,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,310,000 after acquiring an additional 11,505 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,577,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,623,000 after acquiring an additional 159,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 1,346,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,636,000 after acquiring an additional 102,325 shares during the last quarter. 84.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Topgolf Callaway Brands

(Get Free Report)

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Internationally. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Topgolf Callaway Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Topgolf Callaway Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.