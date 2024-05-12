Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Leerink Partnrs raised their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 7th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Goodman now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.32). The consensus estimate for Intra-Cellular Therapies’ current full-year earnings is ($0.54) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Intra-Cellular Therapies’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.30) EPS.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.15. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 18.49% and a negative net margin of 21.57%. The company had revenue of $144.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.46) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 52.0% on a year-over-year basis.

ITCI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $83.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intra-Cellular Therapies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.17.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Stock Performance

ITCI opened at $64.96 on Friday. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a 1 year low of $45.50 and a 1 year high of $84.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of -56.00 and a beta of 1.01.

Insider Activity at Intra-Cellular Therapies

In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, EVP Suresh K. Durgam sold 6,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.56, for a total value of $429,312.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,076,275.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Michael Halstead sold 7,907 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.53, for a total transaction of $549,773.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,065,041. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Suresh K. Durgam sold 6,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.56, for a total transaction of $429,312.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,076,275.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 168,487 shares of company stock valued at $11,364,950. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITCI. Cynosure Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 1st quarter valued at about $318,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 35.0% during the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 18,137 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after buying an additional 4,707 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,225,981 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $638,438,000 after buying an additional 131,679 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,052,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 28,496 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. 92.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.

