Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Highwood Asset Management Ltd. (CVE:HAM) Lowered by Echelon Wealth Partners

Highwood Asset Management Ltd. (CVE:HAM – Free Report) – Echelon Wealth Partners cut their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Highwood Asset Management in a report issued on Tuesday, May 7th. Echelon Wealth Partners analyst A. Gill now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.46. The consensus estimate for Highwood Asset Management’s current full-year earnings is $1.50 per share. Echelon Wealth Partners also issued estimates for Highwood Asset Management’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.37 EPS.

Highwood Asset Management (CVE:HAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported C$3.16 earnings per share for the quarter. Highwood Asset Management had a return on equity of 80.32% and a net margin of 130.74%. The company had revenue of C$23.63 million for the quarter.

Separately, Atb Cap Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Highwood Asset Management in a research note on Monday, March 18th.

CVE:HAM opened at C$6.30 on Friday. Highwood Asset Management has a twelve month low of C$4.00 and a twelve month high of C$9.99. The stock has a market capitalization of C$93.87 million, a PE ratio of 1.35 and a beta of -0.95.

Highwood Asset Management Company Profile

Highwood Asset Management Ltd., together with its subsidiary, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary basin. The company operates through Metallic Minerals, Midstream Operations, and Upstream Operations segments.

