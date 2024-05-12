Q2 2024 Earnings Estimate for Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) Issued By Wedbush

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Wedbush cut their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Tempur Sealy International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 8th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now anticipates that the company will earn $0.62 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.73. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Tempur Sealy International’s current full-year earnings is $2.71 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Tempur Sealy International’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.72 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.79 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.04 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.24 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Piper Sandler raised Tempur Sealy International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $41.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Raymond James increased their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.71.

Shares of Tempur Sealy International stock opened at $54.43 on Friday. Tempur Sealy International has a 1 year low of $34.98 and a 1 year high of $57.13. The firm has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a PE ratio of 26.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.74, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 168.59% and a net margin of 7.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Tempur Sealy International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.74%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,910,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,817,000 after acquiring an additional 57,286 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 34,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 4,721 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 151,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,571,000 after acquiring an additional 14,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Institutional investors own 99.86% of the company’s stock.

About Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Stearns & Foster, Sealy, and Cocoon by Sealy brand names.

