Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Flagshp Cmty Re’s Q2 2024 Earnings (TSE:MHC)

Flagshp Cmty Re (TSE:MHC – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners dropped their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Flagshp Cmty Re in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 8th. Echelon Wealth Partners analyst D. Chrystal now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.41 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.42.

Flagshp Cmty Re (TSE:MHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.40 by C($0.50). The business had revenue of C$25.54 million for the quarter.

Flagshp Cmty Re Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a $0.067 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ?. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th.

