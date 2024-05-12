Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Finning International Inc. Lowered by Raymond James (TSE:FTT)

Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT – Free Report) – Research analysts at Raymond James lowered their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Finning International in a report released on Wednesday, May 8th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.99 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.04. The consensus estimate for Finning International’s current full-year earnings is $3.98 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Finning International’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.11 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $1.06 EPS.

FTT has been the subject of several other reports. National Bank Financial raised Finning International from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Finning International from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Finning International from C$45.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities upped their price objective on Finning International from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Finning International from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$49.13.

Shares of Finning International stock opened at C$43.18 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$40.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$38.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.20. Finning International has a 12 month low of C$33.77 and a 12 month high of C$46.30. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.62.

In other Finning International news, Senior Officer David Francis Neil Primrose sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$36.00, for a total value of C$360,000.00. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be given a $0.275 dividend. This is a positive change from Finning International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st. Finning International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.52%.

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, engines, and related products in Canada, Chile, Bolivia, the United Kingdom, Argentina, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, excavators, hydraulic mining shovels, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skid steer and compact track loaders, track loaders, underground-hard rock, wheel loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers, as well as mobile and stationary generator sets.

